Planning Committee looking for input on public transit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Planning Committee is sponsoring a virtual open house on Thursday night.

The committee is looking for the community's input on public transit in La Crosse. The meeting is one of several organized this year for a new regional development plan.

City officials say the new plan will be used to improve services and coordination between the La Crosse MTU, Onalaska Shared Ride and the Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit.

"We need your help, that's what is key to this and that's what drives the plan. That's what is going to tell us what needs to be done and where improvements are needed," Executive Director of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee Peter Fletcher said. "It's the most important thing so I just encourage everyone if you can't make it tomorrow night, there will be other opportunities, just provide us information. You know the more public input we get, the better the plan will be and better service in the future."

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 27th. For details on how to register visit the La Crosse County website.