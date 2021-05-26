Racine man charged with buying gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in deadly shootings

KENOSHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Racine man accused of buying the gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in two deadly shootings in Kenosha County appeared in court on Tuesday.

Dominick Black is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under age 18, causing death.

Black pleaded not guilty.

After Tuesday's hearing, WISN-TV tried to ask questions of Black and his attorney, but they chose not to comment.

If he is convicted, Black could face up to 12 years in prison.

The shootings happened during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake. At the time, Rittenhouse was 17 years old. He was not legally allowed to buy or own an assault rifle.

Authorities say Rittenhouse shot three men with that gun. Two of them died.

Rittenhouse says he shot the men in self defense.