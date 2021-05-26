Rain is just around the corner.

Beautiful Wednesday weather…

After an extended stretch of warmer temperatures and higher humidity, today was a breath of fresh air. Readings were cooler in the 60s and 70s, but more importantly dew points dropped back and it felt very nice as northwesterly winds took over.

Big changes coming…

A more active and cooler weather pattern will be in place for tomorrow and Friday. A storm system centered to the south will throw a large rain shield over the area tomorrow and into Friday. Expect much cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and over an inch of rain will fall. Thunder and lightning will stay well to the south.

Pleasant weekend…

In the wake of the storm system, a cool high pressure system will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs will stay below normal, mostly in the 60s to lower 70s.

Next week…

The forecast for early June will bring a chance of showers and highs will be close to the normal for this time of the year.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season appears to be winding down. Oak pollens are decreasing, though pine pollens will remain moderate to high with fair weather.

