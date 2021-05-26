Mother of cop who died after Jan. 6 urges 1/6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are poised to block legislation that would create a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s despite both a bipartisan effort to salvage the bill and a last-minute push by the mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after the siege. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set up a Thursday procedural vote on the bill, challenging Senate Republicans to support it. But it was unlikely that Democrats would be able to win the 10 Republican votes necessary to move forward. The bill would set up a bipartisan panel to investigate what happened when President Donald Trump’s supporters violently broke into the Capitol.