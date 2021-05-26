Spence Elementary adds student-created mural to the school garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at Spence Elementary School have created a mural to help brighten their outdoor garden area.

The project is an all-inclusive artist-in-residency, which gives students the opportunity to learn about art while working with a professional artist to create the mural.

All involved say the mural will help make the outdoor classroom space even more enjoyable, "I think it’s really important to have outdoor spaces to do learning and activities during the school day but also summer school time or after school just making spaces that the kids feel like it's theirs," said artist Natalie Hinahara.

The mural features 6 panels, totaling 24-feet once installed.