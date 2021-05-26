Stephen Hawking’s archive, office acquired for UK public

LONDON (AP) — The Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum say they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to physicist Stephen Hawking, from his wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his script from his appearance on “The Simpsons.” The entire contents of Hawking’s office at Cambridge will be preserved as part of the collection belonging to the Science Museum Group. That includes his communications equipment, memorabilia and bets he made on scientific debates. Highlights will go on display at the museum early next year. His vast archive of scientific and personal papers, including a first draft of his bestselling “A Brief History of Time,” will remain at Cambridge University’s library.