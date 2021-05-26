Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid largest outbreak

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — After a year of success, Taiwan is struggling with its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. When locally transmitted cases started being found this month, it soon became clear that the central government was ill prepared not only to contain them, but to even detect them on a large scale due to a lack of investment in and a bias against rapid testing. That left officials scrambling to catch up as the number of new infections climbed to some 300 a day. Experts say rapid tests are a critical tool in catching the virus in its early days. The alternative that Taiwan has been relying on — tests that have to be sent out to a lab for processing — has led to massive backlogs.