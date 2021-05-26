Tenure for slavery project journalist back to UNC trustees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The offer of a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has been resubmitted to the board of trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The school faced an uproar last week when her tenure application was halted. Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, which focused on the U.S. history of slavery. On Wednesday, a member of the board of trustees said a resubmitted offer with tenure has been sent to the board.