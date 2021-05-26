Texas zoo: Woman who entered monkey enclosure to be charged

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The El Paso Zoo plans to press charges against a woman who was caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys after climbing into their enclosure. The El Paso Times says the exhibit is enclosed by a low fence, allowing for great visibility for visitors, and has a moat as an extra barrier because spider monkeys can’t swim and are afraid of the water. Zoo director Joe Montisano says that may now have to change. Zoo staff found out about the incident over the weekend through a social media video. The zoo hasn’t named the woman or explained the charges they plan to bring against her.