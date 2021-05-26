WHO asked to review spiked Italy report, whistleblower case

ROME (AP) — Whistleblower protection groups are urging the World Health Organization to launch an independent review into the case of a spiked Italy coronavirus report. They also want a review of WHO’s internal whistleblowing protections after an Italian researcher who reported being pressured to falsify data in the report. The groups, including Transparency International, Whistleblowing International Network and some 30 other public health and anti-corruption groups, sent an open letter Wednesday to the president of the World Health Assembly. The assembly, WHO’s highest decision-making body, is made up of all WHO member states and is meeting this week. In the letter, the signatories called for WHO to commit to reforming its whistleblowing protection mechanism.