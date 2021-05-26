MADISON, Wis (WXOW) - The Department of Workforce Development released unemployment data for the month of April.

Overall for Wisconsin, unemployment remained at 3.9 percent. Which is a stark difference from last April, where Wisconsinites hadn't seen rates so low since The Great Depression.

Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas over the year and declined or stayed the same in all 12 metro areas over the month.

Municipalities: Preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in all of Wisconsin's 34 largest cities over the year and declined or stayed the same in 29 of 34 Wisconsin cities over the month.

Counties: Preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates declined in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the year and declined or stayed the same in 71 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the year.