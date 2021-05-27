2 months in prison for dad who paid $40K in ACT cheat scheme

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a private equity firm who paid $40,000 to have someone secretly correct his daughter’s ACT exam answers was sentenced Thursday to two months in prison for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme. Mark Hauser cried Thursday as he asked for forgiveness and said had been driven only by a desire to help his youngest daughter, who has struggled throughout her life with serious medical issues. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell said Hauser’s actions were not a momentary lapse in judgement but a concerted effort to use his privilege to give his daughter a leg up in the admissions process.