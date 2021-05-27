Alaska Jewish museum, gay bar tagged with swastika stickers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A tall, thin man wearing a hood and a mask was caught on a security camera plastering Nazi stickers on a Jewish museum in Alaska’s largest city early Tuesday. The stickers featured a swastika with the words, “WE ARE EVERYWHERE.” Another sticker was found the same day at Mad Myrna’s, a gay bar in downtown Anchorage. Both Jewish and gay people were targets of the Nazis during the Holocaust. Laura Carpenter is an advocate for the gay community in Alaska and says the swastika is also a symbol of white supremacists and the far right. Carpenter says these actions disproportionately impact people of color in the LGBTQ community.