Bradley’s hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Willy Adames went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a split of this four-game series. Adames also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning. Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot for the Padres.