Central High School graduates class of 2021

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The first official class of RiverHawks graduates crossed the state at the La Crosse Center on Thursday night. The 145th commencement for Central high school saw some 263 students receive their diploma.

This year's ceremony allowed for friends and family to find plenty of seats in the La Crosse Center. Four student speakers each took a turn at the podium to deliver final words and wishes to their classmates.

Final speaker of the evening, Eden Rae Winga, concluded with a parting wish of, "You and I, we have skies to conquer."