EU leaders express support for holding Tokyo Olympics

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s two top officials have expressed support for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite growing opposition to the event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the games with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a virtual EU-Japan summit. The leaders say they support the holding of the rescheduled Olympics “in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19.”