Eyota man sentenced in death of his 5-year-old brother

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, an 18-year-old will begin serving a 10-year prison sentence for killing his younger brother in Eyota last June.

Judge Kevin Lund sentenced Kaleb Smith on Thursday morning for the death of his 5-year-old brother, Alex.

Kaleb signed a plea deal earlier this month for one count of first-degree manslaughter. Charges of second-degree murder and domestic assault by strangulation were dropped.

According to a criminal complaint, Kaleb admitted to going into Alex's bedroom and covering his brother's mouth and nose for up to two minutes.

The boy died at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys hospital later that evening.

An autopsy found brain swelling, which indicates hypoxia by smothering. Hypoxia is when the body does not get enough oxygen.

Kaleb will serve time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.