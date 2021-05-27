Feds: Semi driver who killed 5 kids lied on health forms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say a truck driver lied on on his health questionnaires before causing a 2019 Florida crash that killed five children headed to Walt Disney World. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that 59-year-old Steve Holland did not disclose his heart disease and other medical conditions to doctors who allowed him to keep his license. His truck slammed through the center divider on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Jan. 3, 2019. It hit a church van from Louisiana, killing five children onboard. Holland also died in the crash as did another semi driver his truck hit head on. Investigators believe a medical emergency caused Holland to black out.