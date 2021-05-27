Florida sued over law to ban social media content blocking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two groups representing online companies are suing Florida over a new law that seeks to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians. The lawsuit was filed Thursday, three days after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will allow the state to fine large social media sites if they inactivate a statewide politician’s account and will let any Floridian sue those companies if they feel like they’ve been treated unfairly. NetChoice, a lobbying firm that represents Twitter, Facebook and other online companies, and the Computer and Communications Industry Association sued, saying the law violates First Amendment rights.