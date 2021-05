Ford recalls small vans; shifter may not show correct gear

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect vans in the U.S. and Canada. The recall is to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear. The recall covers vans from the 2013 through 2021 model years with 2.5-liter engines and Ford’s 6F35 transmissions. The company said Thursday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or fall off. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28.