Google debuts health app to identify skin conditions

(CNN) -- Got a rash? There's an app for that! Or… there's about to be.

Engineers at Google have developed a tool the company says can identify 288 skin, hair, and nail conditions.

First, take three photos from different angles of the area, then answer a few questions the tool will ask, and an artificial intelligence algorithm will provide a likely diagnosis.

Google claims the A.I. uses similar techniques to what technology currently uses to detect eye diseases and lung cancer in CT scans.

The company says it got the idea from the ten billion searches users run each year on these types of conditions, and they hope to launch a pilot of the tool later this year.

Google clarifies that you should always see a real health care professional if you have a serious concern.