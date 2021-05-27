How you can start slimming your screen time

(WQOW) - The warmer months ahead are the perfect time to ditch the devices and get outside! To help with that goal, Mayo Clinic Health System is introducing a new "Slim Your Screen Time" challenge.

According to the CDC, kids age 8 to 18 spend an average of four-and-a-half hours a day looking at screens outside of educational activities.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials said this number should be significantly lower, recommending children under two see no screen time, and school-aged children and older should only look at screens for up to two hours a day.

"Doing more activities without being in front of a screen helps with social and emotional health, and also with your physical health. We just came up with a list of over 100 activities that they can do without using their screen. A lot of them are being outside, but we also include reading a book," said Tina Tharp, community engagement and wellness specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System.

As part of the challenge, Mayo Clinic Health System wants you to complete at least 30 of the activities from the list they provide before the challenge is done to get away from screens and to explore and connect more.

Tharp said there are already more than 3,500 people registered for the virtual challenge.

The program is free and runs from June 1 to July 31. If you would like to participate, you can sign up here by May 31.