In the fight against PFAS contaminated drinking water, French Island leaders still looking for help

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Community leaders working to find remediation in the fight for clean drinking water met with Wisconsin 3rd District Congressman Ron Kind to talk about local, state, and federal aid.

Representative Kind said he is fighting for federal funding through the American Rescue Plan and pushing for congressional action through the American Jobs Plan.

People at the meeting said they need more help for a long term solution.

The Town of Campbell said they are still waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a waiver to the City of La Crosse and La Crosse Regional Airport that would eliminate the use of the firefighting foam that contains PFAS.

Christopher Donahue grew up on French Island. He expressed frustration with the fact that funding research for clean drinking water is becoming a partisan issue.

"The fact that there are people working against us and trying actively to get us out of money… it's awful," Donahue said. "It's downright just dreadful."

He said word of mouth is the best thing others community members can do to help garner local, state and federal responses.

