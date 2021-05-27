Magnum Media launches new alternative station, Alt 107.1 FM

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Alt 107.1 FM launched this month featuring new music for the La Crosse community.

Magnum Media operates the new station. Steven Walker is the station's drive-time host.

The music featured on the station ranges from older artists like Green Day and Foo Fighters, to newer artists such as Billie Eilish and Machine Gun Kelly. Artists span multiple decades and group into the genre "alternative."

"By alternative, which is such a somewhat of a generic term. I mean that music that seems left of the dial, but should be brought right front and center," said Steven Walker.

Walker believes the radio station can provide the La Crosse alternative community a "center stage." He noted local bands, such as TUGG and Defective Electric, who he believes can be labeled as alternative bands.

Walker hopes the station's interaction with the community could provide a platform for local, alternative bands. Additionally, he believes the station can become an outlet for La Crosse's alternative community.

"I don't know if they have been left out as much as we have let ourselves be left out, and now it's time [to take] center stage. That's what La Crosse is for, La Crosse is a community full of alternative people. Wholesome, Midwestern, alternative people."

Steven Walker hosts 107.1 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. every weekday.

The Alt 107.1 FM website: https://lacrossealt.com/