May Tools for Schools winner to stock book vending machine

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - The May Tools for Schools winner, Andrea Izdepski, plans on using the $1,000 grant to stock a book vending machine.

Every month during the school year Brenengen Auto Group, Dependable Solutions, River Bank, and The Board Store give $1,000 as part of WXOW's Tools for Schools program.

Izdepski, who teaches 4K at Arcadia Elementary School, recently purchased what's called a book vending machine. The students earn tokens when they do a good deed. These tokens can then be used to purchase books from the vending machine. Izdepski said this teaches life-long skills.

"What you're doing matters, what you're positive behavior does, people see it, people notice it, and by earning that golden coin kids get that extrinsic motivation like, 'Wow, look at what I earned by doing the right thing!' And as they get older, as they mature they'll see that good things happen when I do good things and act the right way and they can translate that into everyday life," she said.

In her application Izdepski wrote, "many of our student's families can not afford to purchase books. Book expense would be a luxury the family can not afford. I believe earning a book would make the students feel proud of themselves. Being proud of a good deed creates positive attitudes. Positive attitudes helps to improve academic achievements. Any help towards this exciting program would be greatly appreciated."

"I think if you can get kids to enjoy reading, that's the open door to so many things in their future once they learn to read and like to read, it gives them great opportunities," said Miles Wilkins with The Board Store, one of the Tools for Schools sponsors.

