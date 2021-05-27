Minnesota offers giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz hopes giveaways including Minnesota State Fair tickets, fishing licenses and state park passes will help pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Minnesota, which has slowed. The Democratic governor on Thursday announced that 100,000 people who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose between nine vaccine reward options. The goal is to have 70% of Minnesota residents 16 and older vaccinated by July 1. That’s a target President Joe Biden has set for the country. Minnesota sits at 64% with at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday.