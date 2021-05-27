Onalaska breaks through in second half with goal, defeats Holmen 1-0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The MVC soccer tournament began on Thursday night, Onalaska taking on Holmen in the first round.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, however Onalaska had more shots on goal than Holmen.

Onalaska's Kiya Bronston broke through in the second half with the go-ahead goal. The goal became the game-winning goal after a successful defense from the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska defeats Holmen, 1-0.

Hilltopper goalie Summer Nicolai recorded a clean sheet with 3 saves.