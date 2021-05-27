Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks

PARIS (AP) — Pharma firms Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say they will begin production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 within weeks. They announced the launch Thursday of a large trial of their vaccine candidate. They said 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America are being enrolled for the study. It will test vaccine candidate formulas against the original virus that spread from Wuhan, China, and against the variant first seen in South Africa. The firms said that if the trial is successful, regulators could approve the vaccine for use in the final three months of the year. They said manufacturing will begin “in the coming weeks.”