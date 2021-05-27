Rest assured, Avs and Bruins relish long gap between series

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are certainly well-rested. Same goes for the Boston Bruins. Both teams made quick work of their first-round opponents and were rewarded with some valuable downtime. The Bruins will have a five full days off before opening their second-round series with the New York Islanders this weekend. The top-seeded Avalanche will have six-day break before facing either Minnesota or Vegas, which play Game 7 of that grueling series Friday. Avalanche goaltender Devan Dubnyk maintained it’s a real advantage to have rest and doesn’t worry about any sort of rust.