Share your thoughts: transit plan survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Community members have a virtual opportunity to weigh-in on the future of public transportation.

Following a virtual information and feedback session on Thursday evening, The La Crosse Regional Transit Development Plan seeks continued public input.

The plan will serve as a guide to grow sustainable transportation services, like the MTU, Onalaska Shared Ride Service and Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit.

Anyone who did not attend the session can fill out an online survey now through Mid-June.