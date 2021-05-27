Showers Continue with Chilly Temperatures

Dreary Weather Thursday…

Showers have been widespread across the La Crosse region today. Temperatures have been dropping today into the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. They will linger into this evening. We have seen rainfall amounts

Possible Frost Saturday Morning

We are watching the potential for some patchy frost Saturday morning across the area as temperatures dip down into the low to mid-30s with light winds. Make sure to cover up sensitive plants and vegetation.

Beautiful Weekend…

If you are hoping for some dry weather, this weekend is for you. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, so it will be a little below average as far as temperatures go.

Memorial Day

Wet weather returns on Monday with a slight chance of rain showers as temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Next Week…

Temperatures will continue to be on the rise back to average in the mid-70s. Tuesday is looking partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There is a slight chance for rain showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Pollen Forecast…

With the rain the pollen is low Thursday. Expect that to change as we head into the weekend as sunshine returns.

