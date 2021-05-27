Soaking rains as temperatures fall

Grab the umbrella and jacket! Showers are already spreading across Minnesota and will be widespread by mid-morning. Showers will be fairly continuous through the mid-afternoon. Then rain will become more isolated into Friday morning. Once the rainfall tapers off accumulations will be up to one inch with isolated higher amounts.

Within the rain showers today, temperatures will be steady in the 50s. The warmest temperatures today actually already occurred at midnight. Temperatures will dwindle to the mid-40s by this evening.

By tomorrow morning, temperatures could drop into the 30s throughout Wisconsin. There could be a potential of Frost Advisories tomorrow and this weekend. Cover or bring in your plants the next few nights.

Once the rainfall tapers off Friday, the sunshine will gradually return and so will warming. Temperatures will still be below average tomorrow, but improve from today. Then with abundant sunshine Saturday, temperatures will turn back towards average. Warming will continue for the rest of the holiday weekend. But clouds return Sunday with a few showers possible Monday.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett