Bucks dominate Heat again; now one win from a sweep

MIAMI (AP) --The Milwaukee Bucks are a win away from a sweep of the Miami Heat and a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Milwaukee won Game 3 113-84 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon.

It's the second consecutive one-sided win for Milwaukee, which lost to the Heat in five games during last season's playoffs.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 19 points.

"All three of those guys have just been phenomenal. Jrue is finding guys. Giannis working the glass, defending. Those guys have been big. They got to do it. It's playoff time, That's what we expect of them," said head coach Mike Budenholzer.

"Defense. We set the tone early in the game. We know how important this game was. We came out we were keeping guys in front. We were rebounding the ball. We were just able to set the tone defensively," said Giannis Antetokuonmpo.

The Bucks held Miami to just 37.6% shooting for the game.

