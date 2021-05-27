The Sweet Shop in La Crosse receives state honors during 100-year celebration day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Senator Brad Pfaff and Representative Jill Billings presented the owner and manager of The Sweet Shop with a legislative citation commemorating their business being in La Crosse for 100 years.

William Espe, the owner of The Sweet Shop, said it is a family business that he started working at when he was just 15 years old.

"They said if you want to use the car at night, you have to go to work a few days a week. One of the days was Saturday and that was all day but that's how I started out and how I learned to make all the candy and ice cream," said Espe.

He went to college and studied international banking but after it was clear he was the only one that could keep the business going, that's what he decided to do. Which is why it means everything to him as well as to the La Crosse area.

"It's represented La Crosse for all these years. It's been one of the anchors of the Northside, and basically one of the anchors of the whole town of La Crosse," said Espe. "It means the world. This is my whole life."

He explained that many businesses don't make it past five years, so to make it 100 is a huge deal, especially after a pandemic.

"We didn't close during COVID because people kept wanting chocolate and chocolate made them forget about COVID for a minute," said Espe.

Being recognized by Senator Pfaff and Representative Billings, he said, is so cool.

"It's really neat to be recognized. It's a beautiful thing," said Espe.

Senator Pfaff said he and Representative Billings wanted to present The Sweet Shop with the award because after the last year, they believe it's so important for communities to come together and celebrate accomplishments.

"One hundred years in the city of La Crosse and in the Coulee Region, providing delicious sweets for all of us, that's something to celebrate," said Senator Pfaff.

He explained that having a family pass the business down through generations truly takes a commitment and a love for the community. Small businesses are crucial to the local economy he said, so having The Sweet Shop in La Crosse for 100 years and through a pandemic, is fantastic.

"To have people that are dedicated to this region, invested in this region, recognizing what they do and the goods they provide impact all of us, including them, is so very important," said Senator Pfaff.

Espe said they couldn't have survived the last 100 years without the community's support.

"A lot of my customers are northsiders. Most of them I have seen their grandparents when I was young, and their parents. Now the third generation, they come in. Sometimes I remember what their grandfather was like 40 years ago," said Espe.

It is a place that has been putting smiles on faces young to old for 100 years. A place that will continue to be passed down and cherished by the La Crosse community.

"You form a bond with people that lasts forever. They are always happy when they come in here, that's for sure," said Espe.

In honor of their 100 year anniversary, The Sweet Shop was selling one scoop cones for a dollar all day long and full-size sundaes with one topping for a dollar from 12-3.