Thousands evacuate Congo’s Goma amid more volcanic activity

KASINDI, Congo (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets to escape the impending danger. The military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province ordered the evacuation of 10 of 18 neighborhoods in the city of 2 million, saying an eruption could occur at any time. Kongba said Goma’s center, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu. The eruption on Saturday came with little warning and killed at least 32 people.