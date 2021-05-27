Tips to help keep boaters safe this Memorial Day weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As many look to spend this Memorial Day out on the water, officials remind residents of a few key boater safety tips.

According to authorities, boating is a strong summer tradition for people in communities across the state. Wisconsin has the second-highest rate of registered boats in the country.

Although boating is a fun summer activity, Wisconsin DNR Boating Safety Administrator Lieutenant Darren Kuhn said it also comes with dangerous risks. Data shows six people have died this year alone from boating accidents, with another 22 casualties in 2020.

According to Kuhn, 80 percent of all boating-related deaths are caused by drowning. Kuhn stated there is one thing all boaters can wear to avoid this.

"Life jackets," said Kuhn. "Now mind you state law requires that you have one wearable life jacket for every person on board, but we take it a step further...we would hope, we would encourage you all, or anyone that's on a boat, to wear your life jacket."

Kuhn continued, saying in order for a life jacket to be effective, it must be the correct size. Kuhn noted when worn properly, life jackets should be a little snug.

In addition to failing to wear a life jacket, Kuhn stated boater inexperience was also a big problem on the water. Many new boat-owners are used to operating cars and fail to remember that boats don't have the same features--most notably a set of brakes.

To help with this, Kuhn suggested owners take a boat safety class. Additionally, operators should pay attention to changing weather conditions while boating.

Finally, he emphasized boaters leave the alcohol at home when setting sail, as the water amplifies its effects. As an alternative, Kuhn said boaters can have a designated captain drive instead.