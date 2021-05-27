US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.95%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates declined this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark. Signs continued of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average for the 30-year rate fell to 2.95% from 3% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan eased to 2.27% from 2.29% last week. With historically low mortgage rates prevailing, the U.S. housing market has grown so overheated as demand outpaces supply that prices keep hitting record highs — and roughly half of all houses are now selling above their list price.