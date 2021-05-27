US tells Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has informed Russia that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact even as the two sides prepare for a summit next month between their leaders. U.S. officials say Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians on Thursday that the administration had decided not to re-enter the Open Skies Treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries. The Trump administration withdrew from the treaty last year and the lower house of Russia’s parliament voted last week to follow suit. But until Thursday the two sides had said the treaty could still be salvaged.