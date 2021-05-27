Wisconsin Assembly hearing set on panel’s first police bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to hold the first hearing on a package of police reform legislation based on recommendations from a racial disparities task force.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos formed the task force last fall in the wake of deadly police shootings across the country.

The task force issued a set of recommendations in April. The Assembly's criminal justice committee was scheduled to consider seven bills based on the recommendations Thursday.

The legislation calls for gathering data on no-knock entries, training for officers stationed in schools, psychological tests for officer applicants, crisis training for officers and drug-testing for officers involved in incidents resulting in deaths or injuries.

Opponents say the bills don't go nearly far enough.