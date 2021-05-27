Wisconsin football announces five kickoff times for 2021 season

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin's first three games are set in stone.

9/4 Wisconsin vs. Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium at 11 AM

9/11 Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium at 11 AM

9/25 Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Soldier Field at 11 AM

Two other Big Ten kickoffs are also decided.

10/9 Wisconsin at Illinois at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 or 3 PM

10/30 Wisconsin vs. Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium at 11 AM

This is the first time that the Badgers are not opening up the season on a Friday since 2016. UW officials are planning for full capacity at Camp Randall Stadium next season.