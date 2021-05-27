Wisconsin public schools to get $150M more under GOP plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if enough was being spent to ensure federal funding would not be lost.

Wisconsin is slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress, including $1.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in March.

The federal law requires the state to spend $387 million on K-12 schools to keep that money.

Democrats questioned whether the Republican plan would meet those requirements.