Wisconsin public schools to get $150 million more under GOP

11:04 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee. That is on top of $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding coming to the state. Accepting that federal money requires the state to spend at least $387 million more in funding for K-12 schools. Part of the Republican plan includes putting $350 million more aside for future spending. Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee said they were still examining the federal requirements, which Rep. Mark Born said Thursday they recently became aware of.

Associated Press

