Correction: Abortion Ban story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story May 26, 2021, about a legislative bill that would end an arrangement that lets University of Wisconsin obstetrics/gynecology residents train on abortion procedures at a Planned Parenthood clinic, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a university official had said the medical school’s accreditation was at risk if the bill wasn’t dropped. Robert Golden, dean of the School of Medicine and Public Health, said the accreditation at risk was for the school’s obstetrics/gynecology program, not the entire medical school.