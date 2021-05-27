Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Iowa infant’s death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of helping the parents of a slain infant invent a story to cover up the baby’s injuries has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory. The Sioux City Journal reports that 49-year-old Stacie Hurlburt, of Sheldon, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of accessory after the fact. Police say Hurlburt collaborated with 20-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker to tell authorities that the 5-month-old girl had been hurt last July by a lamp knocked over by cats in their home. Prosecutors say what really happened was that Ruotolo injured the baby on July 26 when she wouldn’t stop crying. The baby died several days later. Ruotolo and Baker have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment.