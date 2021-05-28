11 Texas sheriff workers fired, 6 suspended in inmate death

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say 11 employees with a Texas sheriff’s office have been fired and six others have been suspended following the February death of a county jail inmate who had been hit multiple times in the head by detention officers. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday medical examiners had ruled Jaquaree Simmons’s death a homicide from injuries to his head. A three-month internal affairs investigation concluded Simmons had two fights with detention officers on Feb. 16. He was evaluated at a jail clinic and taken back to his cell, where he was found unresponsive on Feb. 17. The detention officers who were fired or suspended were found to have violated various policies, including using excessive force.