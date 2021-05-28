86-year-old pedophile priest loses Australian court appeal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An 86-year-old pedophile former Catholic priest has come a step closer to deportation to Ireland when a court upheld a decision to strip him of his Australian citizenship. Finian Egan has been fighting a five-year legal battle against the government’s decision to cancel his citizenship over his criminal record. He was a 25-year-old ordained priest when he migrated from Ireland to Australia in 1959. He was convicted of sexually abusing three girls between 1961 and 1987 and was sentenced to eight years in prison at the age of 79. He can appeal Friday’s decision to the High Court.