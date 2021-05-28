LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - In a news release from Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District office, Rep. Ron Kind announced today that more than $130 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students will be allocated under the American Rescue Plan.

The $36 billion earmarked in the American Rescue Plan is intended to support funding issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin's share from the ARP for higher education is $556.7 million. The 3rd District's share is $130 million.

The severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic affected collegiate institutions as well as students. Half the funds will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships.

“There’s no doubt this past year has been hard on our local colleges, universities, and students. Despite the challenges, our outstanding technical colleges and universities here in Wisconsin's Third Congressional District have continued to provide students with a top tier education throughout this pandemic," said Rep. Ron Kind. "Now, this historic investment through the American Rescue Plan will help provide much needed relief to these valued institutions, ensuring that they are able to recover from the economic difficulties caused by COVID-19 and build back stronger than ever. The success of our local colleges is integral to the success of our communities, and I will continue to work to support our higher education institutions.”

The colleges and universities in Wisconsin’s 3rd District receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:

Chippewa Valley Technical College: $ 12,064,210

Mid-State Technical College: $ 5,884,728

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College: $ 3,515,861

University of Wisconsin-Stout: $14,247,930

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: $20,109,879

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: $18,200,686

University of Wisconsin-Platteville: $13,907,832

University of Wisconsin-River Falls: $12,564,782

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: $18,002,658

Viterbo University: $3,837,463

Western Technical College: $ 8,741,509

“While we are still interpreting the guidelines from the Department of Education, it’s certain that the American Rescue Plan’s relief aid is going to help our students and neighbors who have experienced disruption this past year. Our intention is to use the funding to reengage students who have had their college and career plans interrupted, to get them back to their studies as efficiently and safely as possible. This funding will also help us respond quickly to unexpected needs that may arise as we continue our return to normal operations. Where possible, we hope to find a way to prioritize economic and business recovery in our district, perhaps by focusing on additional supports within industry areas that have unmet needs,” said Western Technical College President Roger Stanford.

“We are very grateful for this financial support for UWL and our students. These funds will help our university move past the budgetary challenges of COVID-19 as we work toward a brighter future. They will also help ensure that financial hardship caused by the pandemic does not affect our students’ ability to graduate and pursue their career goals,” said University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow.