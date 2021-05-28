Breyer ‘basically optimistic’ about US despite polarization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he remains optimistic that America’s system of democracy will continue to work even though the country may be increasingly divided along partisan lines. The justice made the comments in a video appearance Friday as part of an event for students hosted by Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. Breyer was not asked about recent calls by some for his retirement. Whether Breyer will step down from the court has been the subject of speculation for months. Some liberals have said he should retire to allow President Joe Biden to choose his successor while Democrats have narrow control of the Senate.