Central continues Memorial Day tradition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a tradition that dates back to 1923, Central High School presented its 99th annual Memorial Day program Friday morning.

Because of the weather, the event, which normally is out in front of the school, was moved inside to the auditorium. The change in location didn't change the significance of the program.

Due to COVID mitigation efforts, members of the public aren't able to attend the event. Instead, the district live-streamed the ceremony to the school and to the public on YouTube.

Along with a flag presentation and music from Central's robed choir, the main speaker was a 2007 graduate of Central now serving on active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Senior Airman Aliyah Richling spoke of the history of the country and those from the school who sacrificed their lives. "I think it’s important for us to know where we came from and know that people just like us we’re fighting for what it is that we believe in this country. Folks like the names that are right behind us that are Central grads who fought and perished while serving."

The school believes that theirs is the longest-running high school Memorial Day observance in the country.

News app viewers can watch the entire program here.