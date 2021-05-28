Central improves to 6-1 in MVC with 10-3 win over Holmen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central hosted Holmen at Copeland Park in MVC baseball action on Friday afternoon.

Central jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after the first inning. Malik Reynolds and Mason Elston each driving in runs for the RiverHawks.

Holmen was unable to chip away at the Central lead as their chances dwindled.

RiverHawks defeat Vikings, 10-3.

Central's Mason Elston and Andrew Johnson both had two hits in the game, each player driving in 2 runs.

Central is now 6-1 in MVC play.